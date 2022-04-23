Take a look at the works of local artist Philip Shadbolt

Head down to 149 Beaufort Street where you can see a vast array of stunning photographs by local gay artist Philip Shadbolt

Shadbolt’s photographs are composites – hundreds of images layered on top of each other to create a single art work. Among other things, he uses patterns from Persian rugs and Indian textiles, as well as images he has collected from nature, such as leaves and flowers.

Even the people in his images are often composites, so the eyes, nose and mouth might be from three different people. These final images celebrate male beauty in a bright, colourful, sensual, fabulous, fantasy, and frankly over the top way.

Shadbolt dropped by All Things Queer on RTRFM this week to discuss the exhibition and how he makes his stylish works.

“I use a mix of photographs I’ve taken of models myself, I also work with animation photographers as well, where I used them as references, and I’ve taken hundreds of photographs over the years, and I just digitally composite them together.

“They take a lot of time, a couple of weeks each, there’s a lot of work involved. Then I embellish them with gold pigments.” Shadbolt explained.

“They are very celebratory,” Shadbolt said of his creations. “Colourful, romantic, visionary. They have a kind of mystical quality I guess, but I’d say more magical, that’s what’s coming across. I try to draw you into the picture, bring you into the work.

“It’s not about you standing back and feeling not included, it’s definitely inclusive, like drawing you into the picture. They are primarily for the queer community I guess, but there’s something for everyone.” Shadbolt said.

Shadbolt’s career began in Perth where he did his training as an artist. In the 90’s he found himself in London painting backdrops for dance clubs and parties. He then lived in the thriving art community in Brighton, before going travelling and spending a lot of time in India.

“That was a really big influence on my work.” Shadbolt said of his time in India, where he worked making fabric prints. Since returning to Australia five years ago he’s worked in Dementia care, where art is a big part of his work.

The lockdown period of the Pandemic inspired Shadbolt to take time to create this body or work and put on his exhibition.

The exhibition, which is the artist’s first, features 35 different images and opens today Saturday 23rd April from 1.00 to 5.00 pm, and runs until the 30th April.

OIP Staff

