Take a look inside Queer Eye star Tan France’s home

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Queer Eye star Tan France has opened up the doors to his home in Salt Lake City and given Architectural Digest a tour.

Tan bought the house, which was constructed in 1906, with his artist husband Rob France, and the pair undertook a major renovation of the property.

The TV star takes viewers on a tour around the home which is filled with vintage pieces which are carefully matched with more modern pieces.

Tan shares that he spends most of his time in the kitchen, because he’s a big fan of cooking and creating dinner parties for his close friends. Upstairs he shows of his entire floor filled with clothes.

One thing that did leave us wondering though is this question, does anyone else have a closet just for their candles?

The tour around his home shows that while he’s the fashion guy on Queer Eye he could probably do the cooking and interior design too.

Take the tour.

OIP Staff