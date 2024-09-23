Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Take part in the Over the Rainbow project's survey

News

Umbrella Multicultural Community Care Inc. launched the Over the Rainbow project in July this year with funding from the Fred P. Archer Trust.

The project aims to enhance understanding of the needs and challenges of members of the multicultural LGBTIQ+ community, including second generation migrants.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Let’s Queer the Air and will be completed in June 2025.

Workshops will be held in the first half of 2025 with local government and service providers in Perth, Albany and Geraldton. They will promote education and awareness of these challenges and foster sensitivity in service delivery and workplace culture.

There will also be a state conference in March to explore sector challenges in more detail and hear from community members with lived experience. It will also highlight the work being done to address intersectional challenges relating to gender, cultural and linguistic identity in Australia, particularly here in WA.

“An important part of the Over the Rainbow project is the current survey which has been distributed widely,” said Over the Rainbow Project Manager Donna Gibson.

“Members of the LGBTIQ+ community with a multicultural background, even if they are not migrants themselves, are being strongly encouraged to have their say on what matters to them.

“They can also share any experiences of discrimination or barriers they have personally come across when accessing health care and social services.”

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and can be done completely anonymously.

Take part in the survey.

For more information about the Over the Rainbow project, please visit the project web page.

