Take time today to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility

Today is Transgender Day of Visibility an annual international celebration of trans pride and awareness, recognising trans and gender diverse experiences and achievements. On 31 March celebrate with trans and gender diverse people all around Australia by sharing stories, starting conversations, and attending events.

The theme of this year’s celebration is #beseen and transgender and gender diverse people who feel comfortable and confident are encouraged to post a selfie to social media with the hashtag. You can get special frames for Facebook posts.

Across Australia there will be events celebrating transgender and gender diverse people.

The day was founded in 2009 by US transgender rights activist Rachel Crandall. While the long running Transgender Day of Remembrance is marked around the world in November, it highlights the unacceptable level of trans people killed in violence acts, Cundall wanted to create a day that celebrated the achievements and experiences of transgender people.

In Western Australia Transfolk WA are the leading organisation supporting and advocating for transgender and gender diverse people, find out more about them at their website. While younger people can also find support via The Freedom Centre, the centre hosts GenderQ – a drop-in session for trans, intersex and otherwise gender diverse young people 17-29 that occurs on the first Thursday of each month.

There are a number of events occurring today that you can log on to.

All Things Queer on RTRFM 92.1 will welcome Hunter Gurevich from Transfolk WA as a guest and play music from transgender, gender diverse and non-binary artists throughout the show. You can listen live online or re-stream the episode later.

Pride in Diversity’s Sapphire Initiative is holding a forum Leading not Lagging – Recruitment and Career Advancement for Trans and Gender Diverse People. It’s running from online from 2.:30pm – 4:00pm (AWST).



Edith Cowan University will be hosting a webinar and panel discussion to mark Trans Day of Visibility, as well as the launch of the university’s Trans, Gender Diverse and Non-Binary Support Guidelines. The online seminar runs from 2:00pm – 3:00pm.

In the USA Play Out Apparel is teaming up with SelectHealth to present Trans Presence: Beyond Visibility, an online discussion featuring Matise DuPont, Trust, Lex Chandra, Shannon Whittington, Mae Eskenazi and Edmund Green Langdell. Due to the time difference between the USA and Western Australia, the panel will be chatting between 8:00am and 9:30am on Thursday 1st April. Find out more.

