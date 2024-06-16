Tasmanian call for national gender inquiry labeled “unnecessary and harmful”

Equality Tasmania has condemned a letter from Tasmanian Health Minister, Guy Barnett, to Federal Health Minister, Mark Butler, recommending consideration of a review of health care for young trans and gender diverse people.

They say the move from Barnett is unnecessary, harmful and a broken election promise

Tasmania’s Health Minister wrote to his federal counterpart suggesting an Australian review was needed in the wake of the United Kingdom’s Cass Review.

Rodney Croome from Equality Tasmania said there was no need for an Australian review.

“There is no need for an inquiry into gender health care for young people in the wake of the UK review because Australian gender services already take the individualised and multi-disciplinary approach recommended by the UK review.”

“We are also concerned that an inquiry into transgender health care would become a platform for prejudice and misinformation against trans and gender diverse people.” Croome said.

Equality Tasmania said the Health Minister had broken an election commitment just three months into their term.

“The Tasmanian Liberals gave a pre-election promise that they would not support an inquiry into health care for young trans and gender diverse people, and Guy Barnett’s letter breaks that promise.”

“The Government’s broken promise is a betrayal of Tasmania’s LGBTIQA+ community and we will ask MPs across the political spectrum to hold the Government accountable for this betrayal.” Coome said.

In the lobby group’s election survey that was published earlier this year the Liberal party aid they were opposed to an inquiry into health care for young transgender people.

“A re-elected majority Liberal Government will continue to work directly with the health professionals and the LGBTIQA+ community on this issue.” the party said in their survey response.