Tasmanian Church voices support for conversion practices

A Tasmanian Church has voiced it’s support for conversion practices and vowed to continue delivering the practices regardless of any law reform in the state.

The Tasmanian Law Reform institute is preparing a report for the state’s parliament looking into the issue of practices that aim to change or suppress a person’s sexuality and gender identity. Laws banning conversion practices have already been introduced in Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory and Victoria.

The Tasmanian law body defines conversion practices as “acts or statements that are aimed at changing, suppressing, or eradicating the sexual orientation or gender identity of another person and are based on a claim, assertion or notion, either express or implied, that non-conforming sexual orientation or gender identity is a physical or psychological dysfunction that can be suppressed or changed”.

One Launceston Church has sent in a submission admitting they follow the practice and believe any attempts to outlaw conversion therapy are an attack on religious freedom.

Reverend Wes Bredenhof from the Free Reformed Church of South Launceston said people should be able to access Bible related help if they had concerns about their sexuality or being transgender, comparing himself to a medical doctor.