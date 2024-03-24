Tasmanian Liberals work towards forming a minority government

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff was hoping that by calling an early election he’d be able to form a majority government and bring more stability to the island state’s government.

As the votes were counted on Saturday night it became clear that voters had shunned both major parties and put more power in the crossbench, and because the number of seats in the parliament has increased, it’s potentially become even more complicated.

On Saturday night everyone claimed the poll had been a victory for their party. The Premier, Labor leader Rebecca White and Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff all claimed the word from voter was good for their respective party, but it was immediately clear that none of them had the numbers to govern in a majority.

The following morning White conceded defeat and admitted it would be far more likely that the Liberals would be able to cobble together a series of agreements to form government.

Final counting is expected to last weeks, the Liberals currently have 13 seats are on track to win 15, but that’s three seats below the 18 they need to govern in their own right. The Greens have three seats and could end up with as many as six spots, while the Jacquie Lambie Network is likely to pick up two seats, while two independents are also in the mix.

In her speech on Saturday night Woodruff highlighted the value The Greens placed on environmental issues, public transport and bringing in laws to effectively ban conversion therapy.

Equality Tasmania says conversion therapy bans must be on the agenda

Equality Tasmania has called on all parties and independents to ensure an effective bill against conversion practices is a high priority for the next Tasmanian Parliament.<

Group spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said whoever is forming the next government needed to make a clear comittment.

“We urge supporters of a ban on conversion practices to include the reform as a high priority in their negotiations about forming the next government.”

“Following a conversion ban becoming law in NSW a few days ago, Tasmania is now among a minority of states without a ban.”

“If we do not act soon we risk becoming a haven for these cruel and harmful practices.”

Labor, the Greens and the Liberals have a commitment to banning conversion practices although a bill introduced by the Liberals in December has been widely condemned for allowing virtually all conversion practices to continue.

A number of independents likely to be elected also support a ban including Kristie Johnston in Clark and David O’Byrne in Franklin.

The ACT, Victoria, Queensland and NSW already ban conversion practices with South Australia likely to follow in the next few months. Western Australia’s Labor government has been looking into creating legisation since 2017 and made a clear commitment to take action in 2022.

Croome said a number of other urgent reforms should also be a high priority for negotiations about forming government including banning medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex infants, improved hate crime legislation and a Tasmanian Human Rights Act.

