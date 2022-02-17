Television’s ‘Love, Victor’ cancelled after three seasons

Fans of the television show Love, Victor have followed the adventures of Victor Salazar over three seasons, watching his journey from being a closeted gay teen to being out and proud and dating.

The show won’t be getting any more episodes though, with broadcaster Hulu announcing the third season will be the show’s final outing.

Love, Victor, which is a spin-off from the popular movie Love, Simon can be seen in Australia on streaming service Disney Plus Star. There’s just 8 more episodes of the show to be aired, and hopefully it won’t be ending on a cliff-hanger like the show’s second season.

The third and final season is expected to be released globally on 15th June.

Fans will be eager to know if Victor, played by Michael Cimino, ends up with first love Benji (George Shear) or rival love interest Rahim (Anthony Keyvan).

The producers and the writers of the show reportedly felt like the story was coming to a natural conclusion because the characters were now in their final year of High School, and following them on to college or employment didn’t feel like a natural progression, cause we all know how quickly we drop those High School friends in real life.

Also, Hulu tends to end most of their shows after just two or three seasons, the exception being The Handmaid’s Tale.

