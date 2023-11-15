Test your knowledge with The Big Gay Quiz this PrideFEST

Get your buzzers ready for a test of your LGBTQIA+ knowledge with the youth-focused Big Gay Quiz this Thursday evening.

The quiz will challenge competitors with queer-themed trivia for some fabulous prizes, and there’ll be some fabulous performances while you cram for the next round.

The event is on offer for young people aged 12 – 25 to get together and connect with community and allies, so gather up a team of friends and family and brainstorm some extravagant team names!

The Big Gay Quiz is on from 6pm at The Rise, Maylands this Thursday 16 November. Register here to secure your spot.

