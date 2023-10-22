The 2023 PrideFEST program has been announced and it’s action-packed

The full program for the 2023 Perth PrideFEST has been announced and it’s an action-packed month of activities for everyone who is part of the LGBTIQA+ communities and their allies.

Alongside the much-loved Fairday community gathering and spectacular parade through the streets of Northbridge there’s a wide range of celebrations that people can head along to display their rainbow colours.

“PrideFEST 2023 is an all-encompassing experience for absolutely everyone.” said Pride WA CEO Lauren Butterly and President Michael Felix.

The Pride team announced this year’s festival theme a few months ago, but they explain the concept of being brave, is for everyone – allies included.

“This year we adopt the theme of “Brave”, and present an aspirational showcase of the LGBTQIA+ community’s bravery, resilience, and determination to fight for equal rights, visibility and respect. However, our key message is that bravery is required by everyone in our community.

“This PrideFEST we particularly call on our allies and community leaders to have the courage to stand up for a more inclusive society every day.” Butterly and Felix said.

Premier Roger Cook, writing in the Pride Guide said it was important to reflect on how far the LGBTIQA+ communities had come since a protest on the steps of parliament house in 1989.

“What started in November 1989 as a march to the steps of Parliament House to demand the decriminalisation of homosexuality, is now a proud celebration of Western Australia’s sexual and gender-diverse community. It’s also an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come, and the work ahead to protect LGBTQIA+ rights.” the Premier said.

Opening Gala

The first event of the season will be an Opening Gala at the Pride Piazza in Northbridge on 3rd November. This free event will play to the festival’s theme of ‘Be Brave’ with different community members taking to the stage to share their personal stories. They’ll also be a soundtrack of Pride classics supplied by DJ Triplett.

Hops with Her

The highly popular Women-Only Sunday-sesh will take place at Nowhereman Brewing on Sunday 5th November. A safe space for women who love women, the entertainment lineup includes Ronnie Rum Punch, Veruca Sour, Melina Mal, Jaxon Coke, and the ever-fabulous host Kitty Litteur. Jamilla will be proving the musical vibes.

Fairday

Undisputedly the best day of the year on the queer calendar, Fairday returns to Hyde Park on Sunday 12th November. The massive gathering of community groups, food vendors and entertainment has drawn some top rate talent this year too.

Musician Gordi will be flying into Perth for the event and homegrown legend Abbe May will be taking to the stage too. Proud Award winner DJ Kayty Banks will also be making an appearance.

The popular dog show will be a highlight and the Pride Bakeoff has also been incorporated into the proceedings this year. Best of all the entire event is free to attend.

Pink Pool Party

A new event on the schedule this year is a Pink Pool party and the Aqualife Centre. Put on your best beach wear for an event that will include an appearance from drag star Spankie Jackzon and outrageous local comedic talent Famous Sharron. This 19th November event is free, but the capacity is limited – so you need to get a ticket.

Drag Brunch

Drag lovers will be able to get their fix at the Drag Brunch held in the Pride Piazza the same day. Spankie Jackzon will be heading along as there’s a total smorgasbord of drag performances with Sky Scraper, Miss Cara, Fay Rocious, Cougar Morrison, Donna Kebab, and they’s also an unannounced special guest. Kayty Banks and Dean Misdale will be DJing and it’s bound to be a wild afternoon.

Pride Parade and Party

The huge parade through the streets of Northbridge will feature a pre-party at the Northbridge Pride Piazza and after all the action has wound its way through the streets of Northbridge, there will be a free massive celebration in Russell Square. Homegrown drag talent Hannah Conda will be there, and international drag star Dolly Diamond will be part of the action too.

Taking to the stage and DJing at the celebration will be Dean Misdale, DJKP, Project Bexx, Fay Rocious, Cougar Morrison, Matthew Pope, BarbieQ, Alexas Armstrong, Skye Scraper, Jamilla, Kayty Banks, and Miss Cara.

Other highlights of the festival include a production of the play The Normal Heart, a Pride poery night, the long running Crown of the Court drag competition, celebrations of queer musicians, and a ball, events for Rainbow families, picnics, and mountains more.

Check out the full program.

