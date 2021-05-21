The Australian says “woke” and it’s “sub-brands” gay and trans are a threat to Australian’s way of life

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

The Australian newspaper has published an opinion piece declaring that ‘woke’ thinking is a danger to Australian’s way of life, listing “gay, trans, gender, and race” as “the great social trip wires of our time”.

The use of the word ‘woke’ in recent years has been co-opted describe being alert to injustice in society, especially racism.

The article, from advertising industry creative director Sean Masters, argues that the concept of ‘woke’ is one of the most successful brands of all time, and it’s likely to have a negative impact on people’s lives.

“It’s a mistake to think of this dangerous ideology as just a bunch of disorganised radical students virtue signalling wherever the woke wind takes them. It’s better to think of it as a highly sophisticated lifestyle brand.” Masters writes.

In the article and it’s accompanying artwork, everything from combatting racism, rainbow murals, Channel Ten’s The Project, The Guardian newspaper, public broadcasters, and social media giants are listed as things which, in the author’s opinion, “threatens to undermine the values of Western civilisation.”

The story has been mocked on social media this morning, with people asking which of hosts of The Project – which are the featured image of the article – best represent the elements of gay, trans, gender and race, while others have pointed out respecting people’s sexuality, gender and race is unlikely to bring down society.

The reference to gay and transgender people being “social trip wires” is a reference to British author Douglas Murray and his book The Madness of Crowds. The conservative author’s 2019 publication argues that there is a culture war being fought over issues like social justice and identity politics.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.