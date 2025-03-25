The best of WA’s theatrical world to be celebrated at The Performing Arts Awards

The Performing Arts WA Awards are here again – the one time of the year when professional arts workers from dance, theatre, musicals and opera come together to celebrate in solidarity and style in the Heath Ledger Theatre.

The Awards Ceremony will see dozens of awards given out to some of 2024’s outstanding productions, with special awards highlighting achievement and exceptional emerging talent.

Featuring live entertainment and hospitality, join hosts Artist Relief Fund WA for a night that celebrates the local performing arts industry.

A lot of awards are given out on the big night, check out the full list of nominees. The Lifetime achievement award is kept a secret until the big night.

The awards will be handed out on 7th April.

Tickets are on sale now.