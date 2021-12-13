The Blue Room reveal 2022 Summer Nights program

The Blue Room Theatre is thrilled to announce that after a year off, Summer Nights will return in 2022. Because what is Perth/Boorloo’s scorching feverish festive season without Summer Nights?

This award-winning program of theatre, movement and storytelling features twelve red hot shows from some of Boorloo’s best up-and-coming, established, and experimental artists.

The 2022 Summer Nights program is a coming together of utopian dreams with dystopian nightmares.

You’ll find water skiing surreally staged in the heart of Northbridge. Visceral and raw theatre lit by audience torchlight.

There’s an angsty teen musical set in Perth’s golden triangle and a dance and movement work that exhausts and ruins the performers.

Newly appointed Program Manager, Rose Kingdom-Barron, says you can expect fierce, fun and thrilling performances from the 2022 Summer Nights cohort, with artists that are pushing the boundaries to make new work.

The shows face into what it means to desire and to be desired. What it means to come from a place when places disappear. What is means to know ourselves when identities blur and sharpen.

“We’re extremely excited by the stories these artists are sharing. Stories that are messy, stories with fight, urgent stories that sit in discomfort, and playful stories with humour refreshing as an ice bath. Our festival provides a home for the theatre die-hards as well as opening up the venue for other curious folk to dip their toe in,” Kingdom-Barron said.

“We’re honoured to bring people in and share the experience of live performance thissummer, in its power, intimacy, challenge, and joy.”

Pop Friday 21 January into your diary because everyone is invited to Housewarming, Summer Night’s free opening party, which will see The Blue Room Theatre team up with RTRFM 92.1 and local party starters House of BOK.

The Blue Room Theatre has presented 283 works and supported over 2,500 artists over 11 festivals since 2010 and as a Fringe World registered program from 2012 – 2020. In 2022, Summer Nights will evolve again, seeing the festival run entirely independently once more.

Image: Nicole Fox

