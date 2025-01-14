‘The Boy From Ballajura’ charts Sam’s story from the suburbs to the stage

Any Fringe World regular will be familiar with the talents of both the award-winning drag artist Alexas Armstrong and burlesque star Karl Kayoss – but this time they’re joining forces to bring something a little different to the festival program.

The Boy From Ballajura tells the story of Sam Williams, the mind and body behind both Alexas and Karl, intimately charting his journey from the City of Swan to the spotlight.

A show described as ’33 years in the making’, we caught up with Sam ahead of the festival to find out why they wanted to share personal stories from behind the makeup.

Sam Williams

“It’s funny actually, a few years ago someone during Fringe said “Hey, are you the boy from Ballajura?” and then made it a joke in my shows saying if I did a solo show, that’s what I would call it,” Sam tells us.

“I have always loved when performers tell their stories and really get to connect with their audiences and after 13 years for performing at Fringe, I thought it was my time to do the same.”

Embodying two very different stage personas, both Alexas and Karl are known for their ability to inspire awe with their acrobatic skills. Sam explains how those skills naturally evolved from one another.

“My journey started off with gymnastics, then dancing and circus, then burlesque and drag.”

After years of performing, Sam was eventually inspired by Drag Race star and hometown girl Hannah Conda, and local drag legend BarbieQ, to finally put on the wig and get into drag.

“With incredible drag around you, I just had to give it a go and 12 years later here I am!”

Alexas Armstrong

“Karl was created to just to perform in a burlesque festival and do some circus, but the more research and exposure in the world of burlesque, I had to stay and have some fun with it!

“They both let me explore so many different sides of me that I don’t feel like I can as the daytime me.”

Though they live their life on the stage now, covered in glitter and rhinestones, Sam tells us their experience was very different growing up in Ballajura.

“I had many ups and downs there, in and outside of my house, but everything I went through made me the person I am today.

Sam hopes sharing his own story will help remind young queer folks that they are loved.

“Life is too short to be someone else, but just remember communication with the people you love and are important to you!”

The Boy From Ballajura is a one-man show, but Sam, Karl and Alexas will all be taking to the stage together for the very first time.

Karl Kayoss

“In one hour, you will see all three versions of me through stories, performance numbers and some very quick, quick changes… costumes and make up too!

“Everything has been choreographed down to a T to make sure the show isn’t 3 hours,” Sam jokes.

Though Alexas and Karl are veterans of the stage, with approximately 45 performances in 31 days coming up this Fringe season, Sam says there’s still some stress attached to bringing his unmasked self to this new production.

“Sam is normally the silent back-up dancer for the drag queens, or the quiet circus performer.

“I am as proud of Sam as I am Karl and Alexas, so it’s time to give him some love again!”

If you’re a fan of drag, burlesque, circus and storytelling, don’t miss The Boy From Ballajura on 17 and 19 January. For more head to fringeworld.com.au

You can also catch Karl and Alexas in Britney – Live At Fringe, Kings of Boylesque, FILTHY, Sinsuality, Extra, Freak Out!, Drag Diva Spectacular and Dolly Parton: Welcome to Dollywood!