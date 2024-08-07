Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

The Broken Heel Festival will be having its last outing in 2024

Culture

If you’ve ever considered heading to The Broken Heel Festival – 2024 is the year to do it, because organisers have just announced that this year’s festival will be their last outing.

The LGBTIQA+ festival is held in the outback town of Broken Hill which was put on the map when it was featured in the 1994 film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

- Advertisement -

This year the festival will mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic film which staged some of it’s most memorable scenes at the town’s Palace Hotel.

The five day program of festivities is set to feature a stack of talented performers embracing everything drag and disco including Marcia Hines, Sexy Galexy, Anita Wiglit, Kita Mean, Woody, BeBe Gunn, Tess Tickle, Rita Menu, The Huxleys, Dame Liz, DJ Jack Shit, Danny Golding, Christina Knees-Up, St Just Sisters, Vonni, Manuel Huung and Betty Swallows, Gayleen Tuckwood, Wonder Mama, Chocolate Box and Zackari Watt.

Esther La Rovere, who runs the festival and owns the Palace Hotel, told the Star Observer that the festival is unlikely to continue past this year as major renovations on the iconic hotel are about to get underway.

““We started the festival with very humble beginnings back in 2015, and I’m proud to say that our format of our festival hasn’t changed since the very first year – it’s just grown bigger and better.

“It’s never ceased to amaze us how dynamic our audience and our crowd is, and all of our artists who have come to join us over the years. I really, truly believe people have had many life changing moments sort of out here, and some really wonderful experiences.” La Rovere said.

The festival, which will be bowing out with it’s 10th edition, will be held from 5th – 9th of September.

Find out more at their website.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | In 1984 Greg Louganis won gold at the LA Olympics

0
He's been called the greatest diver of all time.
News

Tony Briffa calls time on political career

0
Briffa is one of Australia's most high profile people who are intersex.
Culture

Bronski Beat team up with Neil Tennant to celebrate 40 years of ‘Why?’

0
A new remix has been created by Superchumbo.
News

Bibliophile | ‘Home Truths’ is a fascinating murder mystery

0
Home Truths is the latest book from crime writer Charity Norman.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | In 1984 Greg Louganis won gold at the LA Olympics

0
He's been called the greatest diver of all time.
News

Tony Briffa calls time on political career

0
Briffa is one of Australia's most high profile people who are intersex.
Culture

Bronski Beat team up with Neil Tennant to celebrate 40 years of ‘Why?’

0
A new remix has been created by Superchumbo.
News

Bibliophile | ‘Home Truths’ is a fascinating murder mystery

0
Home Truths is the latest book from crime writer Charity Norman.
News

Libby Mettam won’t comment on calls for book bans and twerk investigations in Albany

0
Liberal leader says she expect all her candidate to be focused on the issues.

On This Gay Day | In 1984 Greg Louganis won gold at the LA Olympics

OUTinPerth -
He's been called the greatest diver of all time.
Read more

Tony Briffa calls time on political career

Graeme Watson -
Briffa is one of Australia's most high profile people who are intersex.
Read more

Bronski Beat team up with Neil Tennant to celebrate 40 years of ‘Why?’

OUTinPerth -
A new remix has been created by Superchumbo.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture