The Broken Heel Festival will be having its last outing in 2024

If you’ve ever considered heading to The Broken Heel Festival – 2024 is the year to do it, because organisers have just announced that this year’s festival will be their last outing.

The LGBTIQA+ festival is held in the outback town of Broken Hill which was put on the map when it was featured in the 1994 film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

- Advertisement -

This year the festival will mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic film which staged some of it’s most memorable scenes at the town’s Palace Hotel.

The five day program of festivities is set to feature a stack of talented performers embracing everything drag and disco including Marcia Hines, Sexy Galexy, Anita Wiglit, Kita Mean, Woody, BeBe Gunn, Tess Tickle, Rita Menu, The Huxleys, Dame Liz, DJ Jack Shit, Danny Golding, Christina Knees-Up, St Just Sisters, Vonni, Manuel Huung and Betty Swallows, Gayleen Tuckwood, Wonder Mama, Chocolate Box and Zackari Watt.

Esther La Rovere, who runs the festival and owns the Palace Hotel, told the Star Observer that the festival is unlikely to continue past this year as major renovations on the iconic hotel are about to get underway.

““We started the festival with very humble beginnings back in 2015, and I’m proud to say that our format of our festival hasn’t changed since the very first year – it’s just grown bigger and better.

“It’s never ceased to amaze us how dynamic our audience and our crowd is, and all of our artists who have come to join us over the years. I really, truly believe people have had many life changing moments sort of out here, and some really wonderful experiences.” La Rovere said.

The festival, which will be bowing out with it’s 10th edition, will be held from 5th – 9th of September.

Find out more at their website.