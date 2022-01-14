The Cat Haven needs your help as they face an overcrowding crisis

Local,News,People | Filed under Life Posted by admin

Perth’s Cat Haven needs help to accommodate all the cats they’re looking after. If you’ve been thinking of bringing a cat into your life, now is the time to act, they desperately need people to temporarily foster or permanently adopt cats.

The organisation is conscious it may struggle to maintain its services once Western Australia’s border opens on 5th Feburary, especially if staff members are unable to head into work because of a covid infection.

Amber Ashford, Marketing Coordinator at Cat Haven explained they are currently experiencing a large number of new arrivals.

“Yesterday alone we had 39 cats and kittens through our doors and only 14 adoptions. With over 230 cats on site and over 600 in foster we really need to lower these numbers or we physically will not have the resources to look after them once start having to isolate due to having COVID-19 or being a close contact.” Ashford said.

“We are anxious about what will happen to the cats in our care if we cannot provide for them. We have some restrictions in place and will be working in teams to minimise the risk of exposure to staff, however this will leave us very lean if we are half our staff short.

“We are seeing this happen to so many shelters and rescues around the world and over east. With our work being essential our staff cannot stop working and isolate for 7-14 days. The cats and kittens in our care need feeding, cleaning and enrichment daily” Ashford said.

You can help the Cat Haven by adopting a cat or kitten over the next two weeks, foster a cat or kitten to reduce the stress on staff on the ground cleaning,

feeding and providing enrichment to the cats or even just share this story with your friends, family and co-workers.

You can also donate funds here so Cat Haven can afford to keep their services going.

Find out more on the Facebook page or visit their website.

OIP Staff, image Pumpkin – who was recently adopted alongside his brother Pyewacket.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.