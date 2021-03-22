‘The Dictionary of Lost Words’ triumphs at Independent Book Awards

Literature | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Pip Williams’ The Dictionary of Lost Words has been named the best book of 2020 at the Independent Book Awards.

The novel from the South Australian author is based around “women’s words” which were neglected or discarded by the men who created the first Oxford English Dictionary in the late 19th and early 20th century. The novel follows a curious girl called Esme who grows up in the Scriptorium where the dictionary words are being defined.

“I am overjoyed that The Dictionary of Lost Words is the winner of the Indie Book Awards 2021 Book of the Year, and I’d like to say why.” Williams said upon receiving the accolade.

“The Dictionary of Lost Words was published just days into Australia’s first pandemic lockdown. The timing was awful for a debut novel and I lowered all expectations that my book would find its tribe of readers. But then something wonderful happened – independent booksellers refused to shut up shop. While their doors might have been closed, they found myriad ways to get books into the hands of people who would enjoy them, perhaps even need them, during the long weeks of isolation. As a reader and a writer, I was enormously grateful.” Williams said.

“Australian independent booksellers helped my novel thrive at a time when it seemed least likely. If I were in the business of giving out awards for outstanding achievement in 2020, independent booksellers would be at the top of the list. For this reason, it is a particularly special honour that The Dictionary of Lost Words has been chosen as the 2021 Indie Book of the Year.”

The Indies are considered the forerunners of all major Australian book awards. Since the Awards inception in 2008, the Indies have a well-deserved reputation for picking the best of the best in Australian writing.

Past Book of the Year winners have gone on to be bestsellers and win other major literary awards. Previous winners include: There Was Still Love by Favel Parrett, Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton; Nevermoor by Jessica Townsend; The Dry by Jane Harper; The Natural Way of Things by Charlotte Wood; The Bush by Don Watson; The Narrow Road to the Deep North by Richard Flanagan; The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman; All That I Am by Anna Funder; The Happiest Refugee by Anh Do; Jasper Jones by Craig Silvey; and Breath by Tim Winton.

Also acknowledged in this year’s awards was Honeybee by Western Australian author Craig Silvey which was named Best Fiction Book, the author said his success had always been due to the support of independent book stores.

“I owe my career to the advocacy of Australia’s independent booksellers, and I’m beyond grateful that Honeybee has earned such widespread, grassroots support. Readers across the country trust the judgement and expertise and counsel of our independent booksellers, and for very good reason. Being given the Indie Book Award is an extraordinary honour, and I cannot thank Australia’s independent booksellers enough for their belief in Honeybee.” Silvey said.

Phosphorescence by Julia Baird was Best Non-Fiction Book, while Pip Williams’ The Dictionary of Lost Words was the Best Debut Fiction.

Plantopedia by Lauren Camilleri & Sophia Kaplan won Best Illustrated Non-Fiction Book, The Grandest Bookshop in the World by Amelia Mellor was the Best Children’s Book and This One is Ours by Kate O’Donnell was the Best Young Adult work.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.