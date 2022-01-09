The Dumtectives are heading to Fringe World for a killer circus comedy

Fringe World has hundred of shows to choose from over it’s four week run, and here’s one that combines a film noir aesthetic with circus skills and comedy.

From internationally acclaimed Dummies Corp, comes The Dumtectives in Cirque Noir.

Set in a bygone era of cheap dames and dirty dicks this noir mystery promises to be filled with awe-inspiring acrobatics, slapstick, plus a dash of burlesque, and some high-flying aerial showmanship.

The show comes to Fringe World in 2022 after acclaimed runs at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the Canberra Circus Festival, and the National Circus Festival that was held in Mullumbimby in 2021.

Dummies Corp are the Australian circus-comedy specialists, recognised for creations of quality that are intelligent, theatrical, inventive and resonate across generations. Their productions transcend language barriers and their unique brand of ‘dum and delightful’ has created treasured experiences for audiences across the globe.

Dummies Corp was founded by Jamie Bretman, Jack Coleman and Simon Wright. With their passion for sharing joy and laughter, the company has grown to feature a team of world-class circus comedy artists. They’ve been touring the globe since 2012.

Catch the show from Saturday 5th September in The Pleasure Garden, tickets are on sale now.

