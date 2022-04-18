Gillian Anderson stars as Eleanor Roosevelt in ‘The First Lady’

Paramount+ has released an all-new drama series that delves into the private lives of three extraordinary First Ladies of the United States.

The First Lady stars Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in the anthology series.

The series explores the lives of the women whose spouses would be President of the USA, and their roles in the East Wing of the White House.

Eleanor Roosevelt’s story seems to focus on her alleged romance with journalist Lorena Hickok (Lily Rabe), and the life she lived alongside President Franklin D Roosevelt (Kiefer Sutherland).

The First Lady also stars O. T. Fagbenle as President Obama, Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford, Aaron Eckhart as President Ford and a slew of guest stars including Clea DuVall, Kate Mulgrew and Rosalind Chao.

The First Lady is now streaming on Paramount+

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.