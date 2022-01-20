The Gilded Age: Cynthia Nixon & Christine Baranski star in new period drama

The award-winning creator, executive producer and director behind Downton Abbey series and feature film reunite to bring you the latest epic period television series The Gilded Age on Paramount+.

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, great conflict between the old ways and brand-new systems, and huge fortunes made and lost.

Against the backdrop of this transformation, the story begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon).

Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a descendant of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbours, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society or forge her own path?

The Gilded Age’s stellar cast also includes Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story), Aussie actors Harry Richardson (Total Control) and Thomas Cocquerel (Red Dog), and guest stars Jeanne Tripplehorn (Waterworld and The Firm) and Nathan Lane (The Birdcage).

The 9-part series The Gilded Age comes to Paramount+ on Jan 26.

