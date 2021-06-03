Get your first look at second season of ‘The L Word: Generation Q’

Stan today released a first look teaser for the brand new season of The L Word: Generation Q which will premiere 7 August, only on Stan – same day as the U.S.

Based on the groundbreaking drama series The L Word, Season two of The L Word: Generation Q will continue to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in L.A.

Season two is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Maisha Closson, and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell, Scrubs star Donald Faison, Emmy & Academy Award nominee Griffin Dunne (House of Lies, This is Us) and Vanessa Williams (Candyman) have signed on to guest star in multiple episodes.

