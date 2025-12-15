The Ladyboys of Bangkok are coming to Fringe World

The internationally renowned cabaret show, The Ladyboys of Bangkok, is bringing their rave reviewed show to Perth Fringe World in 2026.

They promise the show is packed full of the biggest floor fillers, performed by the biggest showbiz divas in the world – plus it’s also filled with their vibrant Thai culture. They’ll be taking up residence in the Aurora Spiegeltent in Northbridge’s Pleasure Garden on 21st January.

Following decades of performances at the iconic Edinburgh Festival Fringe, touring the UK to sell out crowds and a smash hit South Australian premiere season at Adelaide Fringe in 2025,this is the first time the show has come to Perth.

The glamorous cast, all hailing from Thailand, will flirt, tease and tempt Perth audiences with their dazzling performances, intricate choreography and the unique artistry of Thailand’s celebrated ladyboy – also known as kathoey – performers.

““This cabaret is a celebration of identity, diversity and modern performance culture, and we can’t wait to share it with Perth audiences,” says Hayley Gandey, the Artistic Director of Ladyboys of Bangkok.

“From the traditional to the contemporary, this show features songs from your favourite divas, such as Lady Gaga and Tina Turner, and your favourite musicals, such as Dream Girls and Moulin Rouge. This is one party the Perth audiences will not want to miss.”

Starting out as a small show at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1998, The Lady Boys of Bangkok have taken kathoey revue shows from being a little known (and little understood) art form in the west, to transforming themselves into a bona fide cult hit which now tours the UK for nine months each year.



Firmly established as a “not-to-miss” show at the world’s largest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Lady Boys of Bangkok have toured the UK, Ireland, London’s West End and enjoyed a hit season in Australia at The Star Sydney.

Tickets are on sale now at Fringe World.