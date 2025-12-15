Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

The Ladyboys of Bangkok are coming to Fringe World

Culture

The internationally renowned cabaret show, The Ladyboys of Bangkok, is bringing their rave reviewed show to Perth Fringe World in 2026.

They promise the show is packed full of the biggest floor fillers, performed by the biggest showbiz divas in the world – plus it’s also filled with their vibrant Thai culture. They’ll be taking up residence in the Aurora Spiegeltent in Northbridge’s Pleasure Garden on 21st January.

- Advertisement -

Following decades of performances at the iconic Edinburgh Festival Fringe, touring the UK to sell out crowds and a smash hit South Australian premiere season at Adelaide Fringe in 2025,this is the first time the show has come to Perth.

The glamorous cast, all hailing from Thailand, will flirt, tease and tempt Perth audiences with their dazzling performances, intricate choreography and the unique artistry of Thailand’s celebrated ladyboy – also known as kathoey – performers.

““This cabaret is a celebration of identity, diversity and modern performance culture, and we can’t wait to share it with Perth audiences,” says Hayley Gandey, the Artistic Director of Ladyboys of Bangkok.

“From the traditional to the contemporary, this show features songs from your favourite divas, such as Lady Gaga and Tina Turner, and your favourite musicals, such as Dream Girls and Moulin Rouge. This is one party the Perth audiences will not want to miss.”

Starting out as a small show at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1998, The Lady Boys of Bangkok have taken kathoey revue shows from being a little known (and little understood) art form in the west, to transforming themselves into a bona fide cult hit which now tours the UK for nine months each year.

Firmly established as a “not-to-miss” show at the world’s largest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Lady Boys of Bangkok have toured the UK, Ireland, London’s West End and enjoyed a hit season in Australia at The Star Sydney.

Tickets are on sale now at Fringe World.

Latest

Community

Community celebration to mark the passing of the ART and Surrogacy Reforms

0
The laws passed parliament earlier this month after ore than a decade of advocacy and campaigning.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Noel Coward and disco star Sylvester

0
Noel Coward and Sylvester both left their mark on culture on a global scale.
News

Tasmania leads the way in tackling hate crimes

0
Advocates say the new approach would provide greater protections to marginalised communities.
Community

Pride in Respect initiative hopes to shine a light on intimate partner violence

0
The new campaign will shine a light on family, domestic and sexual violence in LGBTIQA+SB communities.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Community celebration to mark the passing of the ART and Surrogacy Reforms

0
The laws passed parliament earlier this month after ore than a decade of advocacy and campaigning.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Noel Coward and disco star Sylvester

0
Noel Coward and Sylvester both left their mark on culture on a global scale.
News

Tasmania leads the way in tackling hate crimes

0
Advocates say the new approach would provide greater protections to marginalised communities.
Community

Pride in Respect initiative hopes to shine a light on intimate partner violence

0
The new campaign will shine a light on family, domestic and sexual violence in LGBTIQA+SB communities.
News

Leading LGBTIQA+ organisations voice solidarity with the Jewish community

0
People affected by the events in Bondi are being urged to make the most of counselling services.

Community celebration to mark the passing of the ART and Surrogacy Reforms

OUTinPerth -
The laws passed parliament earlier this month after ore than a decade of advocacy and campaigning.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Remembering Noel Coward and disco star Sylvester

OUTinPerth -
Noel Coward and Sylvester both left their mark on culture on a global scale.
Read more

Tasmania leads the way in tackling hate crimes

OUTinPerth -
Advocates say the new approach would provide greater protections to marginalised communities.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture