The Last Great Hunt’s ‘Bruce’ is back and as spongy as ever

When the Last Great Hunt presented their show Bruce at The Blue Room back in 2013 we declared it was an unmissable theatrical experience.

In the show creatives Tim Watts and Wyatt Nixon-Lloyd don black jumpsuits, ninja style, and perform against a black backdrop rendering them largely invisible to audience, what’s left is the larger foam head of Bruce, performed by one half of the team, and the characters white hands, performed by the other half of the duo.

Watts and Nixon-Lloyd worked out every creative thing you can do with just simple piece of foam, two ping pong balls and a pair of gloves.

It’s a show where they managed to take the audience to outer space, police raids, bars, hospital surgeries, burning buildings and back alley ways. More impressively, the foam head and hands perform more than 15 characters through out the show, all achieved with subtle movement changes, voices and creative lighting.

Now a decade after it’s debut the show is returning for a special series of dates beginning with the Joondalup Festival in March.

After a March 6th show in Joondalup Bruce will be hitting the road heading to Broome on 14th March, Karratha on 16th March, before traveling to Jurien Bay, Merriden, Hopetown and Hamilton Hill.

