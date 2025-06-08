The latest collection from Modus Vivendi is all about neutrals

Modus Vivendi has introduced the Neutral Collection, a new drop from the SS25 Collection that celebrates the beauty of simplicity and the power of understated style.

Featuring a full range of underwear, swimwear, and ready-to-wear pieces, Neutral is designed in timeless white and soft beige tones, offering a refined, natural palette for the modern man.

In a season where comfort and clean aesthetics reign, the Neutral Collection delivers elevated basics made to complement every aspect of daily life.

Each piece combines soft, breathable fabrics with minimal silhouettes, offering a perfect balance between form, function, and effortless elegance.

Whether you’re after some comfortable boxers or briefs, or shorts, shirts or trousers in the subtle cream and taupe hues, there’s a lot of pieces in the range.

The designers say Neutral is all about calm confidence.

“We wanted to create a line that feels fresh, yet timeless. These are versatile staples meant to move with you — from day to night, city to coast.”



The Neutral Collection aligns with the company’s commitment to contemporary design, premium quality, and style without excess. From sharp swimwear cuts to ultra-comfortable underwear and sleek ready-to-wear items, each design highlights the label’s signature blend of fashion-forward aesthetics and everyday wearability.