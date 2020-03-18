The Mamas will represent Sweden at Eurovision 2020

Sweden have a great track record at Eurovision and their offering for the 2020 competition sounds like it came straight out of the pop charts.

This year they’ll be represented by The Mamas with their tune Move. The group consists of three singers, Ashley Hayes is from Washington D.C., Loulou Lamonte who hails from Malmo in Sweden, and Dianah Yonas Manna who is from Stockholm.

It won’t be there first time at Eurovision, last year they were the backing singers for Sweden’s entrant John Lundvik on his tune Too Late To Love. To be Sweden’s representatives first the group had to win the Melodifestivalen 2020 where they were one of 28 acts vying for the top position.

Their entry Move is written by Melanie Wehbe, Patrik Jean and Herman Gardarfve.

Take a Listen.

Sweden in Eurovision

They are one of the most successful countries in Eurovision, and they’ve won the top spot five times over the decades, only Ireland had a better track record. ABBA, Lroen and Måns Zelmerlöw are some of the artists who’ve taken the cup home for Sweden.

Since Australia joined the competition in 2015 Sweden has been a strong contender, they won the 2015 competition when Måns Zelmerlöw performed his memorable song A Million Voices which saw him interacting with an animated character.

The following year Australia was four places ahead of Sweden when Dami Im took out the second place spot, In 2017 they did better than us, but in 2018 Jessica Mauboy’s We Got Love was more popular than Benjamin Ingrosso’s Justin Timberlake inspired performance of Dance You Off. Last year John Ludvick’s Too Late For Love came in fifth place, while Australia’s Kate Miller-Heidke came in ninth spot.

OIP Staff