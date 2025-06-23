The Matildas to play back-to-back matches this June and July

The CommBank Matildas are back sporting a new coach, fresh faces, and a mission to thrill!

Joe Montemurro has named his first squad since taking the reins, bringing together a dynamic blend of experienced internationals and rising stars set to electrify Western Australia and captivate fans across the nation.

- Advertisement -

Launching their June/July FIFA Women’s International Window, the Matildas will take on Slovenia and Panama in two high-stakes international series, broadcast live and exclusive on Network 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+.

The CommBank Matildas kick off with a two-match series against Slovenia in Perth on Thursday, 26 June, broadcast live and free on 10 and 10 Play, and streaming on Paramount+ from 8.30pm AEST. The second match will take place on Sunday, 29 June, live and exclusive to Paramount+.

The Tillies will then travel to Bunbury to host Panama on Saturday, 5 July, before completing the international window back in Perth with a second match against the Central American side on Tuesday, 8 July, with both matches live and exclusive to Paramount+.

These matches are more than just friendlies, they are a strategic step in the Matildas’ journey to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

With Montemurro at the helm, this window provides a vital opportunity to integrate emerging talent, test tactical setups, and reinforce the team’s foundations for the next international cycle.

Source: Media release