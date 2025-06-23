Search
The Matildas to play back-to-back matches this June and July

The CommBank Matildas are back sporting a new coach, fresh faces, and a mission to thrill!

Joe Montemurro has named his first squad since taking the reins, bringing together a dynamic blend of experienced internationals and rising stars set to electrify Western Australia and captivate fans across the nation.

Launching their June/July FIFA Women’s International Window, the Matildas will take on Slovenia and Panama in two high-stakes international series, broadcast live and exclusive on Network 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+.

The CommBank Matildas kick off with a two-match series against Slovenia in Perth on Thursday, 26 June, broadcast live and free on 10 and 10 Play, and streaming on Paramount+ from 8.30pm AEST. The second match will take place on Sunday, 29 June, live and exclusive to Paramount+.

The Tillies will then travel to Bunbury to host Panama on Saturday, 5 July, before completing the international window back in Perth with a second match against the Central American side on Tuesday, 8 July, with both matches live and exclusive to Paramount+.

These matches are more than just friendlies, they are a strategic step in the Matildas’ journey to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

With Montemurro at the helm, this window provides a vital opportunity to integrate emerging talent, test tactical setups, and reinforce the team’s foundations for the next international cycle.

Lifestyle

June is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month – have you been tested?

0
Bowel cancer is one of Australia’s most common cancers, often developing with no signs or symptoms – which is why regular screening is so important.
Lifestyle

SXSW Sydney 2025 reveals massive multimedia program

0
South By Southwest Sydney (SXSW Sydney) is returning this year with a huge line-up of international creative and industry talent.
Culture

Bibliophile | Fredrik Backman’s ‘My Friends’ explores meaning we find in art

0
My Friendsby Fredrik BackmanSimon & Schuster Louisa hated the pompous...
News

WA government announce new ‘post and boast’ laws

0
In future footage posted online that shows people breaking the law could see those posting the clips in court.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

