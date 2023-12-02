The ‘Max Max’ franchise enters its next epic era with ‘Furiosa’

The Mad Max franchise is ready to move on to its next installment and the trailer for Furiosa has just arrived.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning director George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal Mad Max films.

The next instalment of the sage changes its focus to Furiosa, a character first played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road. As the film is a prequel the character will be played by Anja Taylor-Joy.

The actor is best known for her starring role in the television series The Queen’s Gambit where she played the lead role of chess prodigy Beth Harmon.

The new film will explore how Furiosa was snatched from her family as the world entered its new post-apocalyptic reality.

Furiosa falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The film, which was shot in Australia, also features Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Check out the trailer.

Furiosa is scheduled to be released theatrically in Australia on 23 May 2024.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.