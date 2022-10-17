The musical ‘Come From Away’ is coming to Perth in 2023

Producers Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog Productions today announced that worldwide smash hit, Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Come From Away is heading to Perth’s Crown Theatre from 6th May 2023.

Producer Rodney Rigby said the show had been hugely popular during its Australian run.

“Come From Away has been bringing audiences to their feet in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast since its opening in Australia in July 2019. Come From Away is Broadway’s 49th longest running musical in history and we’re delighted to bring this special production to Perth next year.”

Based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11, Come From Away is described as an inspiring musical about unity and kindness in adversity.

Set in Gander, Newfoundland where 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected during this traumatic event, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town. Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the “come from aways” into their homes, it is an uplifting story of hope and humanity.

Award-winning writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals, turning their stories into an inspiring musical to share with the world.

The outstanding ensemble includes Kyle Brown, Zoe Gertz, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Douglas Hansell, Kat Harrison, Joe Kosky, Phillip Lowe, Joseph Naim, Sarah Nairne, Natalie O’Donnell, Emma Powell, David Silvestri, together with Kaya Byrne, Jeremy Carver-James, Noni McCallum, Michael Lee Porter, Alana Tranter and Jasmine Vaughns.

With book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages, Diana), with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story, Diana).

For tickets head to www.comefromaway.com.au

OIP Staff, image: Jeff Busby

