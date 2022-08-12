The musical ‘SIX’ is coming to Crown Perth this November

The Australian producers of SIX, the Tony Award winning electrifying musical phenomenon by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, have announced the current Australian tour has now confirmed it will be heading to Perth at Crown Theatre in November .

This Australian production played a record breaking 15-week run at Sydney Opera House earlier this year where it became the longest running show ever at the iconic venue.

During 2022 SIX has gone on to play seasons in Canberra, Adelaide and currently in Melbourne. Due to unprecedented popular demand, SIX will make a royal return to Sydney at Theatre Royal Sydney from August 26.

The Queens will then continue their reign at Perth’s Crown Theatre from 24 November and in Brisbane at the Playhouse at QPAC from 30 December.

The witty, pop-fueled musical packed full of sass remixes the history of the six wives of Henry VIII – Britain’s notorious Tudor King – as they take to the microphone and reclaim their HERstories, once and for all. Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr.

“We are overjoyed at the reaction the current SIX tour has had across Australia thrilling audiences in Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and Melbourne.” said Louise Withers on behalf of the Australian producers.

“This incredible musical is truly a global phenomenon and as we continue the sensation into Perth and Brisbane, these powerful and dynamic performers along with the Queendom, the legion of fans it has already amassed across Australia, are set to empower and inspire audiences the way only these Queens know how!”

The incredible Queens reigning supreme on stage include Phoenix Jackson Mendoza playing the first wife, the sassy Catherine of Aragon.

The rule-breaking second wife Anne Boleyn is played by Kala Gare. Loren Hunter in the role of the loyal third wife Jane Seymour.

The independent Anna of Cleves is played by Kiana Daniele. Chelsea Dawson takes on the role of the playful fifth wife, Katherine Howard and Vidya Makan plays the surviving wife, the empowering Catherine Parr.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SIX has continued its reign and become a global phenomenon.

Tickets for the Perth season go on sale from 9th September.

OIP Staff, Images: James D Morgan – Getty Images

