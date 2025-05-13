The Mx Burlesque competition returns for 2025

Perth’s annual celebration of the art of burlesque will return this June.

Ten Western Australian state finalists will throw their sparkles into the ring and battle it out for the crown and title – Mx Burlesque WA 2025 on Saturday 21st June at The Astor Theatre.

“This show is the best of the best of burlesque! You think the MET Gala’s big? Come see this runway!” said Kitty Littéur- Mx Burlesque WA 2024 winner, who will not only be performing her handover act at the State Final but will be one of the judges.

Mx Burlesque WA Producer A’dora Derriere (Melanie Piantoni) is looking forward to another huge year of the competition held at the iconic Astor Theatre in Mt Lawley.

“The finalists are so unique in their own style, the WA competition will feature some seriously sexy acts, while others bring comedy to the stage and others skill and their own interpretation of burlesque. This show is set to impress the audiences and judges. ” she said.

There will be an Auslan Interpreter at the 18+ event, with seating reserved in front of the stage for those wanting to sit close to the interpreter.

Finalists in the competition include Busty BuBBles, CC Satine, Hot Blonde Slvt, Ivy Temptress, Lotta L’amour.

Plus there’s Minxy Milva, Miss Flo Jangles, Mya Tension, Nat Oakes, and Ronnie Rum Punch.

The sensational Cougar Morrison will be the MC for the big night. Tickets are on sale now.

Images by Chayla Taylor, photographed at The Rechabite.