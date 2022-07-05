The Naked Magicians are returning to Perth for one last tour

If you’ve ever wanted to see The Naked Magicians, now is the time to book some tickets, because Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne are doing it just one more time, as they embark on their final tour.

The shows at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday 12th and Saturday 13th August will be the last dates on their final Australian tour, so it’s sure to be a memorable performance.

After sold-out shows in 300+ cities around the globe including a season on London’s West End, New York, and a residency in Las Vegas, one of Australia’s biggest entertainment exports, The Naked Magicians are performing limited dates around Australia in 2022 for their final time ever. Then they’ll be hanging up their….umm… they’ll be putting their clothes back on and heading off on new adventures.

The pair are two of Australia’s most talented magicians, but they found a way to stand out when they created this R-rated magic show which sees them deliver world-class tricks and non-stop laughs while wearing nothing but a top hat and a smile.

Described as “perfect for date night, the ultimate girls night out, or for the gay guys”, The Naked Magicians have performed – and undressed – for millions of fans in more than 300 cities worldwide making them the most successful Australian magic act in history.

“Good magicians don’t need sleeves and great magicians don’t need pants,” says Tyler. “When we say ‘Abracadaba!’, the audience isn’t always looking at our hands.”

The tour kicks off at Brisbane’s The Tivoli, before heading to Redlands, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and finally Perth.

