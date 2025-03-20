The Nationals Scott Leary wins in Albany, dashing Dr Tom Brough’s ambitions

The National party is set to add the seat of Albany to their election tally after a full distribution of preferences was completed on Thursday.

The seat will be represented by Scott Leary for the next term of parliament.

Controversial Liberal candidate Dr Tom Brough had been the frontrunner to pick up the seat after the incumbent Labor member Rebecca Stephens conceded last week.

Brough had been in the lead as preferences were distributed, but votes given to independent Mario Lionetti flowed in favour of the Nationals, despite Lionetti recommending voters preference Brough over Leary.

The Nationals Scott Leary.

Scott Leary had previously been a candidate for the Liberal party and only defected to the Nationals after local Liberal members opted for Dr Brough to be their candidate instead.

Dr Brough, who is an emergency medicine specialist and City of Albany councilor, made international headlines in 2024 when he suggested that LGBTIQA+ communities embrace “minor attracted people”.

His attempt to link LGBTIQA+ people with pedophilia was widely condemned, with Liberal leader Libby Mettam labeling his comments as “bizarre”. His council colleagues ordered him to attend diversity awareness training, but he refused to go.

Dr Thomas Brough.

During the campaign Dr Brough caused more upsets for the Liberal team when he appeared to advocate for a review of the state’s abortion laws, leaving Mettam to put out media releases explaining that it was not the party’s policy.

The addition of Albany will see the Nationals holding five seats, while the Liberals will return to be the official opposition party with at least six seats. Labor currently has 44 seats under their belt.

The results seats of Kalgoorlie and Pilbara where Labor is ahead, and Kalamunda which is tipped to be added to the Liberal column are still being determined. Warren-Blackwood is expected to be another gain for the Nationals.

Earlier this week Dr Brough posted a video saying his campaign had been subjected to “false headlines, smear tactics and whisper campaigns.”