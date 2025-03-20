Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

The Nationals Scott Leary wins in Albany, dashing Dr Tom Brough’s ambitions

News

The National party is set to add the seat of Albany to their election tally after a full distribution of preferences was completed on Thursday.

The seat will be represented by Scott Leary for the next term of parliament.

- Advertisement -

Controversial Liberal candidate Dr Tom Brough had been the frontrunner to pick up the seat after the incumbent Labor member Rebecca Stephens conceded last week.

Brough had been in the lead as preferences were distributed, but votes given to independent Mario Lionetti flowed in favour of the Nationals, despite Lionetti recommending voters preference Brough over Leary.

The Nationals Scott Leary.

Scott Leary had previously been a candidate for the Liberal party and only defected to the Nationals after local Liberal members opted for Dr Brough to be their candidate instead.

Dr Brough, who is an emergency medicine specialist and City of Albany councilor, made international headlines in 2024 when he suggested that LGBTIQA+ communities embrace “minor attracted people”.

His attempt to link LGBTIQA+ people with pedophilia was widely condemned, with Liberal leader Libby Mettam labeling his comments as “bizarre”. His council colleagues ordered him to attend diversity awareness training, but he refused to go.

Dr Thomas Brough.

During the campaign Dr Brough caused more upsets for the Liberal team when he appeared to advocate for a review of the state’s abortion laws, leaving Mettam to put out media releases explaining that it was not the party’s policy.

The addition of Albany will see the Nationals holding five seats, while the Liberals will return to be the official opposition party with at least six seats. Labor currently has 44 seats under their belt.

The results seats of Kalgoorlie and Pilbara where Labor is ahead, and Kalamunda which is tipped to be added to the Liberal column are still being determined. Warren-Blackwood is expected to be another gain for the Nationals.

Earlier this week Dr Brough posted a video saying his campaign had been subjected to “false headlines, smear tactics and whisper campaigns.”

Latest

News

Libby Mettam quits as Liberal leader paving the way for Basil Zempilas to take over

0
The outgoing leader said she'd listened to her colleagues and realised it was time to step down.
News

Sky News host Liz Storer voices support for Hungary’s anti-LGBTIQA+ laws

0
The TV host says children need to be protected from people "marketing homosexuality".
News

USA: Republican senator who sponsored anti-trans legislation arrested for soliciting a minor

0
The politician was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly arrived to meet a teenager.
News

Josh Cavallo highlights soccer’s ongoing homophobia challenge

0
The Adelaide United player has shared that he still gets death threats years after he came out as gay.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Libby Mettam quits as Liberal leader paving the way for Basil Zempilas to take over

0
The outgoing leader said she'd listened to her colleagues and realised it was time to step down.
News

Sky News host Liz Storer voices support for Hungary’s anti-LGBTIQA+ laws

0
The TV host says children need to be protected from people "marketing homosexuality".
News

USA: Republican senator who sponsored anti-trans legislation arrested for soliciting a minor

0
The politician was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly arrived to meet a teenager.
News

Josh Cavallo highlights soccer’s ongoing homophobia challenge

0
The Adelaide United player has shared that he still gets death threats years after he came out as gay.
News

Drag star The Vivienne died after taking ketamine

0
UK drag star The Vivienne died after taking ketamine....

Libby Mettam quits as Liberal leader paving the way for Basil Zempilas to take over

Graeme Watson -
The outgoing leader said she'd listened to her colleagues and realised it was time to step down.
Read more

Sky News host Liz Storer voices support for Hungary’s anti-LGBTIQA+ laws

OUTinPerth -
The TV host says children need to be protected from people "marketing homosexuality".
Read more

USA: Republican senator who sponsored anti-trans legislation arrested for soliciting a minor

OUTinPerth -
The politician was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly arrived to meet a teenager.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture