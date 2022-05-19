The new take on ‘Queer as Folk’ is coming and we’re excited!

It’s just a few weeks until the new version of Queer as Folk is released and our excitement is growing with the arrival of the series first full trailer.

Like the previous iterations of the show it’s about a group of queer friends navigating their way through life, but this time it’s set in New Orleans and features a much more diverse cast.

The characters lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy, and the trailer shows that the story was partly inspired by the Pulse Nightclub tragedy in Orlando, Florida.

The reboot is being written by Stephen Dunn. Russell T Davies, who created the original British version of the show, serves as an Executive Producer.

Actors who appear in the new series include Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Fin Argus, Devin Way, Ryan O’Connell, and Jesse James Keitel. While there are guest spots from Kim Cattrall and Juliet Lewis.

Take a look at the trailer.

OIP Staff

