The Pinnacle Foundation scholarships now open for LGBTQIA+ youth

Since 2007, The Pinnacle Foundation have been helping young LGBTQIA+ folks thrive in the workplace.

The initiative provides educational scholarships, mentoring and other opportunities for young LGBTQIA+ Australians with a mission to create more diverse industries and elevate visible LGBTQIA+ role models.

Over the last 14 years, Pinnacle has seen tremendous success in helping young people succeed, with 95% of scholars completing their courses, and 98% of participants recommending the program to others seeking support.

The organisation has also some high profile queer Australians backing their work, including patron Justice Michael Kirby, ambassador Magda Szubanski and champions like Professor Kerryn Phelps and QANTAS CEO Alan Joyce.

Managing Director and CEO Andrew Staite caught up with RTRFM’s Zoe Zarzycki for All Things Queer to talk more about The Pinnacle Foundation’s initiatives.

Applications for their scholarships are open until Wednesday 15th September. For more information, head to thepinnaclefoundation.org

Declaration: The OUTinPerth team are producers and presenters at RTRFM.

