The Pride Comedy Gayla is a chance to see some great comedians

The Pride Comedy Gayla will be held at in the main room Connections Nightclub on Friday 24th November and it’s a great chance to take in lots of local comedy talent.

The event is playing as part of the 2023 PrideFEST and is also included in the WA Comedy Week program.

The night will feature Alissia Marsh, Courtney Maldo, Aves Robbins, Ayden Doherty and Raw Comedy finalist Zeppo.

Marsh and Maldo will be presenting double duty on the night because their show A Bit Gay at Connections upstairs bar on the same night. The two comedians previously presented their double-bill show at Fringe World and the recent Sidesplitter Comedy Festival.

They garnered some positive reviews with Joy Norton from Fringefeed praising Maldo’s ability to quickly work through some rapid-fire topics while also presenting a thought-provoking experience. While Marsh was described as delivering “the right balance of humour that has the entire audience invested, involved and laughing along.”

Find all the ticketing details for both events at the WA Comedy Week website.

OIP Staff

