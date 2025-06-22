The Project’s Greatest Moments

Channel Ten’s The Project will air its final program of Friday 27th June after almost 16 years on air and more than 4,500 episodes.

The shows had so many memorable moments but here’s some of our favourite memories.

The final episode goes to air on Friday, and it’s sure to be a big event.

Andrew Rochford gets Kitty Flanagan’s name wrong

Andrew Rochford will probably never forget the time he tripped over Kitty Flanagan’s name when he crossed to her.

Rochford quickly tried to cover up his mistake before asking Flanagan his first question, but there was no way the comedian was going to let the faux-pas pass by.

Carrie Bickmore regrets platform shoes

Long serving host Carrie Bickmore came unstuck during a live cross from The Australian Open. Just moments after Charlie Pickering crossed to Bickmore she had an embarrassing but memorable moment.

Stephen Fry shares his favourite swear words

Stephen Fry shared his favourite swear words during a chat with Tommy Little. It’s all about “crunch and rhythm” Fry said, noting that Shakespeare wrote some of the most memorable phrases.

Hamish Macdonald says “Give Me a Break”

Host Hamish Macdonald didn’t hold back when the Morrison Government in its final days shelved the long troubled Religious Discrimination legislation.

“Give me a break” Macdonald said to PM Scott Morrison’s suggestion that the legislation would unite Australians.

Reuben Kaye makes a joke about Jesus

In 2023 comedian and cabaret performer made a joke about Jesus during the show which led to outrage from conservative commentators and Christian groups.

The event led to protests outside the studios of Channel Ten, calls for the program to be axed, while the performer had to cancel shows and received a wave of death threats.

Kaye later commented on the controversy during an appearance on the ABC’s Q+A program.

Magda Szubanski comes out and voices support for marriage equality

On Valentine’s Day in 2012 Magda Szubanski voiced her support for marriage equality, and appeared on The Project when she publicly revealed for the first time that she herself is gay.

“I identify as gay myself.” Szubanski told the hosts. “I am absolutely not straight, I wouldn’t define myself as bisexual either.”

Magda Szubanski said she’d described herself as “gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, little bit not gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay.”

“I absolutely identify as being gay and have for a long time.” she said in an emotional interview where she said that she’d always feared how coming out would affect her career.