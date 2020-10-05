The Proud Awards 2020 celebrates WA’s creatives and communities

The Proud Awards 2020 took over Connections Nightclub on Saturday evening, with a celebration of WA’s LGBTIQ+ creatives and communities.

Hosted by Dean Misdale and Cougar Morrison, the evening kicked off with a hearty and hilarious reading session where nobody was safe. Not even us!

The fun continued with the evening’s awards, which expanded this year to include more community focused categories and bring awareness to those in the LGBTIQ+ communities who are doing incredible work behind the scenes.

The room was filled with love as we had the pleasure of announcing Aunty Vanessa Smith would be inducted into the Hall Of Fame. Connection and Wellbeing Australia’s Bella Broadway accepted the award on her behalf.

Sadly, Aunty Vanessa was unable to attend, but the crowd sent her a wholehearted message of love, and we will be getting together with her soon to share her words as she accepts the award personally.

After celebrating the evening’s winners the audience was treated to a spectacular show, taking us all the way to Chromatica with a collection of incredible local talent paying tribute to the entirety of Lady Gaga’s latest album.

The success of the event will also see proceeds donated to First Nations and POC advocacy group Boorloo Justice and mental health support organisation Connection and Wellbeing Australia.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and nominees from the OUTinPerth team! See the full list of award recipients below.

