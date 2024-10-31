Search
The Scissors Sisters are back – minus a sister

Culture

The Scissor Sisters are reunited for the first time in over a decade, announcing a tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

The tour which kicks off in May 2025 will see Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis together on stage for the first time in 12 years. Anna Matronic has opted not to join the reunion citing other projects she’s focusing on.

The remaining band members said they would have to take on the challenge of performing some of their most iconic songs without their female vocalist, but it opened up some exciting opportunities for friends and guests to be part of the fun.

Jakes Shears said rewatching some of their old shows during the covid lockdowns was the spark that brough the band’s members back together.

“It’s the 20th anniversary of our debut album, so it really feels like the right time to revisit all the intense excitement of that moment.” Shears said.

“I think the impetus for this reunion was really a YouTube screening of Scissor Sisters: Live at The O2 that happened during lockdown. I don’t think I’d seen that show since it was filmed in 2007, but we were all kind of surprised by how great it was. And chatting with fans during the screening really brought back what a special moment it was for all of us.” 

So far only UK and Irish dates have been announced, but fans of the band will be hoping for some Australian dates too. The tour will begin on Friday 16 May in Nottingham, before heading to Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Manchester and London in the following week. It will then conclude with shows in Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast and Dublin.

Since the band broke up frontman Jake Shears has released two solo albums. He also supported Kylie Minogue on her last Australian tour.

The band’s debut album brought them success with their hi-energy cover of the Pink Floyd song Comfortably Numb. Between 2004 and 2012 they released four albums and had many hits including Laura, Take Your Mama, Filthy / Gorgeous, I Don’t Heel Like Dancin’, and Let’s Have a Kiki.

The band were on the cover of OUTinPerth back in 2010 and Baby Daddy chatted to us about the band’s work.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

