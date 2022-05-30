The search is on for outstanding LGBTIQA+ people in NSW

Nominations for Honour Awards 2022 are now open and organisers are inviting people to shine a light on individuals and organisations whose efforts have made a difference to the lives of LGBTQ people in NSW.

First held in 2007, the Honour Awards celebrates outstanding service to, and achievements within, LGBTQ communities in NSW. Organised by ACON, NSW’s leading LGBTQ health organisation, Honour is also a gala fundraising event for ACON’s community health initiatives delivered. All funds raised at the Honour Awards goes back into assisting the community through ACON’s health programs and services.

“The Honour Awards are about celebrating how LGBTQ people from all walks of life and organisations are helping or inspiring others in our communities,” said ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill.

This year marks the return of Honour, after going on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

“Not being able to celebrate the many outstanding achievements of our communities for the past two years has been difficult and disappointing,” Parkhill said. “But the Honour Awards are back in 2022 and we couldn’t be more excited about shining a light on our communities’ many wonderful achievements.

Nominations can be submitted in nine categories covering health, entertainment, community, HIV, media, business, visual arts, youth and community service sectors on the Honour Awards website and close on Wednesday 29 June.

“The Honour Awards celebrate those in our communities whose names don’t make the headlines, as well as our more high-profile achievers. So, we’re keen to hear about people and organisations that have made a difference – whether it be in the lives of a few, or whose contributions are more wide-ranging.” Parkhill said.

A judging panel of community peers and leaders selects finalists in each category with the winners announced on the night of the awards. Winners receive a range of gifts, and all finalists – as well as their nominators* – receive a free ticket to the gala event, to be held on Wednesday 17 August at the Ivy Ballroom in Sydney.

Dowson Turco Lawyers returns in 2022 as the Principal Partner of the Honour Awards. Dowson Turco Lawyers, who are previous Honourees, have been Honour’s Principal Partner since 2018.

Nominations for the Honour Awards 2022 are now open. Go to honourawards.com.au. Winners will be announced at the Honour Awards Ceremony on Wednesday 17 August at the Ivy Ballroom.

