The sharpest wit of the Jazz Age comes alive at Venue 360  

Join award-winning jazz artist Ali Bodycoat and acclaimed actor and storyteller Sarah McNeill for Dorothy Parker Pen – the first performance in The Parlour Series, a trilogy of brand new shows celebrating extraordinary stories through music and conversation.

Step into the glamour, wit and sophistication of 1920s New York as Dorothy Parker’s razor-sharp humour and unforgettable words are brought vividly to life. Blending sparkling jazz, literary brilliance and theatrical storytelling, this elegant evening celebrates one of history’s most iconic writers and her unforgettable observations on love, life and cocktails.

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Ali Bodycoat.

Parker rose to acclaim in the 1920s for her literary writing that were published in magazines. In the 1930s she headed to Hollywood and became a successful screenwriter.

Whether you’re a lover of jazz, literature or simply a wonderfully entertaining night out, Dorothy Parker Pen promises an evening of laughter, music and timeless wit.

The event will be at Venue 360, 20 Thorogood St Burswood on Saturday 18 July from 7.30pm. Get tickets at litlive.com.au