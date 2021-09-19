The Teletubbies float future Lil Nas X collaboration

It seems everyone wants to work with Lil Nas X as his Montero album garners critical acclaim and racks up sales and streaming statistics.

Even the colourful foursome of The Teletubbies have reached out to the queer rapper suggesting a collaboration.

Posting images to Twitter of themselves on the cover of Montero, the iconic children’s performers asked “Lil Nas X can we get a feature on the next album?” alongside emojis of a butterfly and a love heart.

The foursome got a response from Lil Nas X, who seems to be very open to a future collaboration.

“alright bet! me and tinky winky on the hook, dipsy & po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro” Lil Nas X responded.

It wouldn’t be Lil Nas X’s first foray into the world of children’s entertainment. He’s previously collaborated with Elmo from Sesame Street. Maybe they’d even let him become the fifth pink Teletubby.

Time will tell if the Teletubbies get to head down the Old Town Road, but we reckon Australia’s The Wiggles should also start putting in some calls. Ask the Grey Wiggle – he might have a connection.

If you want to add your image to the cover of Montero, Lil Nas X has shared a blank version that you can adapt. It might also liven up your next Zoom meeting.

OIP Staff

