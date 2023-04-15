The tiny nation of The Cook Islands decriminalises homosexuality

The Cook Islands have decriminalised homosexuality. The country’s parliament passed the legislative change on Friday.

The law- which had not been enforced for many years – declared that the offence of an indecent act between males could result in a five-year jail term.

Now any reference to the offence will be removed from the country’s laws with the changes coming into effect from 1t June this year.

The Cook Islands are a tiny country comprising 15 islands and a total population of 15,000 people. The islands are located in the South Pacific and the country in an associated state relationship with New Zealand.

The changes to the laws are something local LGBTIQA+ rights activists have been waiting for, for many years.

Pride Cook Islands president Karla Eggelton told Radio New Zealand it was significant moment for the nation.

“It’s massive,” Eggleton said. “We are so grateful for all the people and all the organisations throughout our community who have been working tirelessly to make this happen. This is big.”

In 2019 moves to change the laws backfired when rather than removing the discrimination, lawmakers voted to add sex between women to the list of offences, when it had not previously been illegal.

Ahead of last year’s election though all parties had made a commitment to decriminalise homosexuality for both men and women.

Another change made to the laws is regarding sexual assault between married couples. Previously a wife could only press rape charges against her husband if the couple were formally separated.

