The trailer for ‘The Umbrella Academy 3’ just dropped

Fans of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy are eagerly awaiting the next season of the show, and the trailer has just been released.

The trailer picks up where the last season ended with the crew discovering an alternative timeline where the Umbrella Academy has been replaced by the Sparrow Academy.

Speaking to EW showrunner Steve Blackman explained the difference between the Umbrella team and the long awaited Sparrow Academy, “the Umbrellas are a family that didn’t know how to be superheroes. The Sparrows are superheroes who never knew how to be a family…That is the fundamental difference in how they go about being superheroes.”

Not only to they have to contend with the Sparrows, as the trailer shows thewy might also bump into alternative versions of themselves.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore and Ritu Arya all return for the new season, alongside new cast members including Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres June 22 on Netflix.

