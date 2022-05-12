The Wiggles join massive 2022/23 Falls festival lineup

Tickets to Falls 2022/2023 go on sale today and the team are celebrating with a massive surprise announcement.

Falls has revealed that bona fide global superstars and Lil Nas X favourites, the original lineup of The Wiggles, are confirmed to perform at all three Falls events this summer.

trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated. — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 27, 2022

Following the huge success of their recent sold out 15+ tour and their #1 placement on triple j’s Hottest 100, The OG Wiggles – Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page – are set to create one massive Wiggly Falls singalong when they perform their most loved tracks alongside cameos from characters such as Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus.

Formed in 1991, The Wiggles have entertained generations of fans across the globe with their extensive songbook which includes much loved tracks such as Fruit Salad, Hot Potato and Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car.

They have sold over 30 million albums and DVDs, 8 million books, as well as accumulating over one billion music streams and 2 billion views on YouTube. More than 70 album and DVD releases later, The Wiggles have earned 18 gold, 13 platinum, 3 double platinum and 10 multi-platinum awards. They’ve been awarded an incredible 13 ARIA Awards and were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2011.

Unrivalled trailblazers of the children’s genre, The Wiggles introduced live music to millions of Australians and fans around globe and if you were born during their reign, they were probably your very first favourite band.

In March 2021, as they celebrated their 30th anniversary, The Wiggles performed Tame Impala’s Elephant for triple j’s popular Like A Version breakfast program segment and a wave of Wiggly nostalgia swept over the nation. Their version of Elephant mashed up with Fruit Salad later took out the number one spot on the publicly voted triple j Hottest 100, the first cover ever to do so. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker even donned a Wiggles skivvy and jumped on stage with them in Perth.

In March 2022 they released ReWiggled, a double album comprised of two distinct halves, celebrating both the enduring nature of The Wiggles’ songbook as well as The Wiggles’ own lifetime love of music.

Side One of ReWiggled features a long list of Australia’s top musicians paying tribute to The Wiggles, honouring the profound and unique influence the band has had over generations of young music fans. Spacey Jane, DZ Deathrays, The Chats, Stella Donnelly, San Cisco, Emily Wurramara, Polish Club, Dami Im, Donny Benet, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, Custard, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Luca Brasi and more covered classic Wiggles songs for the release.

Side Two of the album features The Wiggles performing “Wigglified” versions of hits originally performed by AC/DC, Queen, Rihanna, James Brown, The Chats, Fatboy Slim and many more.

In late 2021, The OG Wiggles announced that they’d be heading out on the road in early 2022 for a run of 15+ dates around the country. All shows swiftly sold out.

The OG Wiggles will join Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES, G Flip, Amyl and the Sniffers, Arctic Monkeys and more in Birregurra, Byron and Fremantle in December 2022 and January 2023.

Falls is coming to Fremantle on January 7 & 8 2023. For more info head to moshtix.com.au

