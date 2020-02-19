The Wizard of Oz Arena Spectacular is coming to RAC Arena

After playing to sell-out audiences around the country, the all-new Australian tour of The Wizard of Oz Arena Spectacular will bring to life one of the most beloved fantasy tales of all time at RAC Arena for two massive shows.

Harvest Rain CEO and Director, Tim O’Connor says, “This is The Wizard of Oz like you’ve never seen it before! The world’s most beloved movie-musical comes to life on the arena stage, starring Gold Logie winner John Wood as the Wizard himself.

“It is a real feast for the eyes,” says Tim. “It has the feel of a rock concert with the charm of a fairy tale, the magic and spectacle of an Olympics opening ceremony and all the heart of the original story that audiences through the decades have come to adore.”

​The stage for the show is the size of three basketball courts (large enough to hold the 700-strong cast) and the entire set has a 9-metre high LED screen wrapped around it where wall-to-wall animations will bring the land of Oz to life in vivid colour unlike any other production of The Wizard of Oz has done before.

“Everyone knows and loves the 1939 film, but for this new arena production, we wanted to take what audiences are familiar with and tip it on it’s head. This is a whole new vision of Oz, brought to life on the massive arena stage with state-of-the-art technology and wizardry.”

With over 3,000 individual costumes and 2,000 wigs plus state-of-the-art lighting and sound, this is a journey down the Yellow Brick Road unlike any other.

​Choreographed by Callum Mansfield, the show incorporates truly imaginative staging techniques to create breathtaking sequences involving hundreds of performers moving in synchronisation across the massive stage.

The show stars newcomer Carly Bettinson as Dorothy, with Chris Geoghegan as the Scarecrow, Michael Nunn as Tinman and Josh Whitten as Lion. Aurelie Roque plays Glinda the Good Witch, and Bil Heit strikes fear in the hearts of children all over Oz as the Wicked Witch of the West.

​This all-new arena production will be directed by Tim O’Connor and choreographed by Callum Mansfield, with Music Direction by Dennett Hudson, Set Design by Frances Hannaway, Sound Design by John Taylor and Lighting Design by Trudy Dalgleish. Illustrations by Elizabeth Botte and Animations by Optikal Bloc.

The Wizard of Oz Arena Spectacular will be at RAC Arena during the October School Holidays. Tickets are on sale from 10am Tuesday 25th February at www.ticketek.com.au

Source:- Media release