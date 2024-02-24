The York Festival and Regional Writers Weeking coming this April

The York Festival and Regional Writers Weekend in partnership with Writing WA is running from Friday 13 April to Sunday 14 April and will offer something for all the family.

Catering to all ages, the festival attracts lovers of literature, young adventurers, and families looking to entertain the kids with fun, unique activities. Just a pleasant 90 minute drive from Perth CBD to be transported to a world of pure imagination whether you are a reader, an artist, a music fan, a spook-aholic or into cosplay.

Embark on a weekend journey of discovery and delight at The York Festival and Regional Writers Weekend, from Friday 13 April to Sunday 14 April! This vibrant event promises an eclectic mix of entertainment and enlightenment for all ages. From exploring the mysteries of York’s Dark Corners to the much-loved spectacle of ‘Running of the Lambs,’ there’s something to captivate every member of the family.

Delve into the creative wonders of Arty Brellas, where umbrellas transform into canvases of imagination, or immerse yourself in the captivating life story of Janet Millett: A Life in Barladong. Enjoy the thought-provoking portraits of York Conversations or experience the whimsical world of Nylon Zoo.

Tune into an enthralling Audio Play, witness the enchanting Bush Faeries on Emus, or join forces with the eco-conscious hero, Capt. Cleanup, in his quest for a greener world.

For literature enthusiasts, the Regional Writers Weekend, presented in partnership with Writing WA, offers a treasure trove of literary delights.

Conveniently located just a pleasant 90-minute drive from Perth CBD, The York Festival beckons from Friday 13 – Sunday 15 April.

