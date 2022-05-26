Thelma Plum drops captivating new single ‘Backseat Of My Mind’

Thelma Plum is proud to reveal new single Backseat Of My Mind – her first original music since 2019’s era-defining, ARIA-winning album Better In Blak.

The new track sees the Gamilaraay singer-songwriter venture forward into the future, carried by her captivating, emotive vocals.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in vans (although not recently lol) and I really wanted to write a nostalgic feeling “driving” song, which I hope we nailed!” says Thelma.

“It’s been so fun to play live I can’t wait for people to hear the recorded version!”

Kicking off tonight in Gosford is Thelma’s The Making It Up To You Tour – a run of previously cancelled shows from her Homecoming Queen tour in 2020 and 2021.

As part of VIVID Live in Sydney, Thelma will also be joining Paul Kelly for a string of performances at the Opera House starting tomorrow evening. Furthering her exciting live schedule, Thelma will support Vance Joy nationally throughout October, appearing in Darwin, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, and Melbourne.

In 2019 Thelma Plum released her acclaimed debut album Better In Blak – a storied record of culture, heritage, love and pain. Better In Blak became one of the most successful albums of the year with seven ARIA nominations and a win, as well as spawning the ARIA Gold-certified single (Not Angry Anymore) and three Platinum singles (Better In Blak, Homecoming Queen, Clumsy Love).

The title track landed in the top 10 of the triple j Hottest 100 – the highest ever result for an Indigenous artist at the time – and won the prestigious Vanda and Young Song of the Year award.

While Backseat Of My Mind marks Thelma’s first new original music since the record, the beloved creative has far from receded from the public eye.

Thelma and her music have been involved in high profile campaigns for White Shirt Day and a number of household brands; for Netflix’s Back To The Outback animated feature film (starring Tim Minchin and Eric Bana), as well as appearing on the cover of the re-launch of InStyle Magazine Australia.

Backseat Of My Mind is out now.

Image: Georgia Wallace

