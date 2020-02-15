“There will be Dad and Mum” Russian President Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has restated his opposition to recognising same-sex couples or rainbow families.

Speaking to the media this week the Russian President said as long as he remained in power there would be no change of marriage equality coming to the country.

The Russian leader said he was opposed to “parent number 1” and “parent number 2” saying he would always be supporting families where there is a traditional male and female role.

“As far as ‘parent number 1’ and ‘parent number 2’ goes, I’ve already spoken publicly about this and I’ll repeat it again: as long as I’m president this will not happen. There will be dad and mum,” Putin said.

President Putin made the comments at a forum set up to discuss a wide range of changes he’s proposing to the country’s constitution. The politician said elements of the constitution that dealt with marriage and families were not the focus of the discussion.

The constitutional changes have widely been seen as an attempt to prolong the politicians reign, under the current rules he must step down from the Presidency in 2024.

Putin held the office from 2000 to 2008, he was succeeded by Dmitry Medvedev. During the four years that Medvedev ran the country, Putin returned to be the Prime Minister of the country.

Four years later Medvedev took over being Prime Minister when Putin returned to being the President, he stepped down from the Prime Ministership in January 2020.

OIP Staff