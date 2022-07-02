Theresa May calls for gender conversion therapy ban

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May has urged currently leader Boris Johnson to include a ban on gender based conversion and suppression practices when considering proposed legislation.

Back in March the British government signaled that it might completely drop plans to bring in laws banning conversion therapy practices. Following a public backlash the plan was quickly reinstated, but the government has suggested that the proposed legislation would cover conversion therapy on sexuality, but not practices that focus on gender.

Writing in the i paper for the 50th anniversary of the London Pride march, the former PM argued that there was a genuine need to include conversion therapy treatments that are targeted at transgender people.

“Few people, reading of accounts from trans people, would disagree that they still face indignities and prejudice, when they deserve understanding and respect.” Theresa May wrote.

“We need to strive for greater understanding on both sides of the debate. Just because an issue is controversial, that doesn’t mean we can avoid addressing it.

“To that end, the government must keep to its commitment to consider the issue of transgender conversion therapy.

“If it is not to be in the upcoming bill, then the matter must not be allowed to slide.” the former Prime Minister said.

In her piece May also addressed her own opposition to LGBTI law reform in the past saying she deeply regretted voted against reducing the age of consent in 1998, and opposing the repeal of Section 28 in 2002.

The UK’s Section 28, or Clause 28, laws were introduced in the late 1980’s under the government of Margaret Thatcher and prohibited “the promotion of homosexuality” by local authorities.

In 2009 then Prime Minister David Cameron publicly apologised for the laws saying there were a mistake and offensive to gay people.

