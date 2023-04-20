They’re back! ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8’ cast revealed

Sweden are still competing in their first ever race, Belgium just crowned their inaugural winner, Spain have kicked off their third season and Sasha Colby won hearts and minds (and $200,000 USD) after a stellar RuPaul’s Drag Race run, just last week.

But there’s no rest for the wicked(ly talented), and twelve beloved queens are ready to return for the much anticipated All Stars 8.

Finalists and early outs both feature prominently in this diverse cast, which also features a mix of recent season stars and established icons from early iterations of the race.

Competing in All Stars 8 will be season 9 actor/producer Alexis Michelle, season 6 finalist Darienne Lake, breakout season 12 star Heidi N Closet, season 9’s first sacrifice Jaymes Mansfield, season 2 superstar Jessica Wild, Canada’s Drag Race and UK vs the World clown Jimbo, season 11’s Vegas diva Kahanna Montrese, the incomparable Kandy Muse, inaugural golden boot winner Lala Ri, reality TV trans trailblazer Monica Beverly Hillz, the always fabulous Mrs Kasha Davis and season 8’s returning queen Naysha Lopez.

All Stars 8 premieres on May 12.

